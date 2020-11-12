The 13th edition of Indian Premier League came to an end on Tuesday with Mumbai Indians defeating Delhi Capitals to lift the cup for a record fifth time. Now it seems a new show is likely to be produced inspired by the cricket tournament. Celebrities like Govinda, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao will be owning Music leagues now.

If reports are to be believed, ZeeTV, which has successfully launched musical talents like Shreya Ghoshal though its talent hunt show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, might soon launch a one-of-a-kind music reality show. It will be inspired by the IPL.

Mumbai Mirror reports that the channel is gearing up to launch the country’s first Indian Pro Music League in 2021. Inspired by IPL, the show’s format will have six teams owned by Bollywood A list actors and their families, including Govinda, and wife Sunita, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor with father Shakti Kapoor, and brother Siddhanth Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D’Souza. These celebrities will be representing different regions of India and will face off each other in a musical championship.

The report further states that each team will have six members and one acclaimed male and female singers will take on the role of captains. Some reality show stars and a fresh voice from different parts of the country are also being considered for the role of captains.

Interestingly, just like IPL matches, five innings of league matches, a super match where the live audience can vote, will be included. Umpire votes will also be included to decide the outcome of the match. Finale and semi-finale may also be included and one of the teams will be declared to be the league champions.

As per the report, the channel soon to launch talent search throughout the country to give them a platform to hone their talent and compete with the best of the best from the Indian music industry. The ambitious new music reality show is considered to be a celebration of Indian music.

While the new format of the music reality show promises to be intriguing and entertaining, we will have to wait and see how the things will turn out. What do you think about the new format inspired by IPL tournament? Let us know in the comments.

