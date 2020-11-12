Diwali is just around the corner (literally) and it seems not everyone is going to be home to celebrate the festival with their family. As per what we hear, actress Adah Sharma will be working during the festival of lights.

The Commando 3 actress recently revealed that she will be busy shooting for her next film in Mussoorie.

“Yes, (it will be a) working diwali. For me that’s the best kind of diwali! If I’m home I eat homemade chocolate modaks but this time I won’t be celebrating at home,” Adah Sharma told IANS.

“I will be shooting for my next Bollywood film during Diwali in Mussoorie. I’ve also shot a short film for Diwali which will be releasing soon,” informed the actress.

Adah Sharma recently used her social media presence to help a flute player who has been struggling to make a living on the empty streets ever since the pandemic and lockdown. The actress, who has almost five million followers on Instagram, posted a clip on the video-sharing platform that captures a melodious tune played by a flute player.

She captioned her post, “Meet Basuriwaale bhaiya! Contact him to purchase a flute and learn. (Mumbai). He has been playing through the lockdown. Walking through empty streets. With all his audience sitting at home, but he still played with full feel. I thought he deserved to be heard by the millions on my social media.”

Adah Sharma also asked her fans and followers you to get in contact with her to help spread their talent to the world.

