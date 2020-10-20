Adah Sharma Promotes Musical Talent Of A Commoner Says: "I Thought He Deserved To Be Heard By The Millions"

Actress Adah Sharma is using her social media presence to help out a musician who has been struggling to make a living on the empty streets during the lockdown.

Adah, who has almost 5 million followers on Instagram, posted a video on the video-sharing platform that captures a melodious tune played by a flute player.

“Meet Basuriwaale bhaiya! Contact him to purchase a flute and learn. (Mumbai). He has been playing through the lockdown. Walking through empty streets. With all his audience sitting at home, but he still played with full feel. I thought he deserved to be heard by the millions on my social media,” she captioned the video.

She has also up her social media platform to promote other talented people.

“If you have a skill and want to showcase it you can come Collab with me and use my Instagram ! #AdahSharmaXAamAadmi #AdahFindsTalent #AdahXOthersTalents,” she wrote.

“You will be inflicted with me playing the flute in videos soon,” she concluded.

Earlier this year, Adah Sharma has found an interesting way to usher in the new decade. She has come up with a hashtag #100yearsofAdahSharma, through which she not only looks back at her career but also gives a sneak peek into her future.

The actress entered Bollywood with horror movie “1920“, which released in 2008. Now, Adah has come up with hashtag #100yearsofAdahSharma, wherein she is calculating the time from 1920 to 2020. The post went viral instantly.

“Time is running out…. It’s been a 100 years #1920to2020 and time is passing by so quickly,” she began her post.

“So tell the person you love that you love them! (If they have specifically asked you not to, then don’t say anything! Burry your feelings and eat boondi raita) I’m kidding! you can eat pav bhaji also if your vegan,” added the actress.

