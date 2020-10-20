Akshay Oberoi Is Thrilled With Chote Nawab’s Premiere At Indian Film Festival Of Cincinnati 2020

Actor Akshay Oberoi has been busy lately, and he is happy about the recent premiere of his new film at a film festival virtually.

The film “Chote Nawab” premiered at Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati 2020 last week. Thrilled about the event, Akshay said: “The festival is held virtually and the attendees get to watch our film from the comfort of their homes. So that’s quite an exciting first to have in 2020. A big thanks to the makers for creating cinema that makes space for Indian footprints world over.”

Directed by Kumud Chaudhary, and starring Akshay Oberoi “Chote Nawab” revolves around a 13-year-old named Junaid, who visits his ancestral Nawabi Haveli in Lucknow over a family reunion for a wedding.

The film chronicles around his coming of age and how he discovers the underlying root of patriarchy in his extended family. Akshay essays the role of the royal heartthrob of Lucknow, whose family doesn’t have as much money as it did in the past, but the members still enjoy a certain stature in society.

“I essay the role of a Nawab, who is the blue-eyed boy of the town. On Junaid’s stay in Lucknow, he sees the world through me. He’s enamoured by me, while I am trying to convince him that what he sees is not the whole picture,” Akshay Oberoi said.

The film also stars Plabita Borthakur, Sadiya Siddiqui and Rajshri Deshpande.

