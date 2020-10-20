The Kapil Sharma Show: Riteish Deshmukh Recalls Being Referred To As Genelia’s Husband & How It Hurt His Ego, WATCH!

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The duo starred together for the first time in 2003 Bollywood film Tujhe Meri Kasam and post that they also worked in Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya & Marathi film Lai Bhaari.

Riteish & Genelia recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show where they had loads of fun with Kapil Sharma and his team. While shooting for the episode, the Housefull actor shared a fun incident about being referred to as Genelia’s husband which hurt his ego.

Riteish recalled the incident of attending CCL (Celebrity Cricket League) in Bangalore. There when he was referred to as Genelia’s husband, Riteish told the cricketer that here he is Genelia’s husband but in Maharashtra, she is Riteish’s wife. Here he got a funny reply from the cricketer who told him that she may be Riteish’s wife in one state i.e Maharashtra but you are his husband in multiple states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka.

This made everyone on the sets burst with laughter including Genelia and Kapil Sharma. Watch the video clip below which was recently shared by Sony Channel on their Instagram channel.

Isn’t that hilarious? What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Meanwhile recently Genelia also threw a major hint about making a comeback and working with Riteish Deshmukh again. Asked what kind of script would bring them together, Genelia told IANS: “It has been a long time. I hope we do get a chance. In fact, I am reading something interesting currently.”

To this, Riteish added: “Just say yes to it”.

Genelia and Riteish have two sons, Rahyl and Riaan.

Talking about raising the kids, Genelia said: “I think it’s very important for the kids to experience both rural and city life, given the fact that Riteish had city and rural upbringing, while I have (been bred in the) city.”

“Keeping the kids close to nature and animals is the best,” added Genelia.

