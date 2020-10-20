Mirzapur 2: From Shweta Tripathi To Rasika Dugal, ‘Women Of Mirzapur’ Get BOLDER & GUTSIER!

With carpets (Kaleen) and guns (Tamanche), there’s one more thing that Mirzapur is famous for and that is their BOLD and GUTSIER women including Shweta Tripathi aka Golu, Rasika Dugal aka Beena Tripathi and Harshita Gaur aka Dimpy. Mirzapur 2 is releasing this week and we can’t keep calm.

Just recently, Prime video released a new promo dedicated to all the women in the show with a strong and fierce narration.

Take a look at the new promo here:

Did y’all notice the transformation these women have gone through? It’ll be interesting to see what makers have in box for all the Mirzapur fans this season.

Here are some crazy reactions from YouTube:

“Harshita Gaur as Dimpy, her character isn’t revealed fully yet, there is a lot of suspense kept in, let’s see what’s in store for her💥”

“Women of Mirzapur🔥🔥”

“n season 1 i wanted more screen time of golu but with Bablu…In season 2 we will get more screen time of golu but no Bablu will be there😭”

“Lala,Guddu,Golu + Munna,Kaleen Bhaiya + Sharad,DaddaTyagi,His son = UP’s CM”

“Is it just me or does Golu remind you of Captain Marvel”

“Golu gonna do same work with guddu bhaiya as bablu bhaiya did…….. Khaali bandoor ni dimaag bhi chlayenge😎😎”

Some strong reactions coming in. isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Shweta Tripathi while responding to #BoycottMirzapur2 trolls said, “It doesn’t make a difference to my life. I don’t understand that hashtag. I don’t understand what they are boycotting, why they are boycotting. Nahi dekhna toh mat dekho, dekhna hai toh dekho. Hum kisiko force toh nahi kar sakte na. Humne apna kaam kar dia hai, ab it’s up to the audience. I have full faith in my audience, my followers and I know they are sensible and they will support the right thing.”

Mirzapur 2’s Golu didn’t stop there. Shweta Tripathi stressed on the fact that we have much more important things to be concerned about in today’s time. “Hashtag sunke lagta hai, hum kya baat kar rahe hai yaar? Waha global warming se, plastic pi pi ke hum duniya khatam kar rahe hai aur hum yaha hashtag pe ladd rahe hai. Jiska koi tark hi nahi hai.”

Are y’all excited for Mirzapur 2? Share your thoughts on the same in the comments below.

