Mirzapur Season 3: Fans Get Annoyed With The Continous Teasing About The Release Date, React, “Ab Toh Date Batade Bhai”

When will Mirzapur Season 3 Release? That is the question every fan is asking the makers now. There is a lot of anticipation about the release of Mirzapur Season 3. With Prime Video dropping new teasers and videos teasing the date, fans are now frustrated with the new promotional plot. After two hit seasons of Mirzapur, fans have been waiting for a third one for quite a long time. As Prime Video teases the release date, fans are now angry.

Previously, the Mirzapur creators shared a photo of Ali Fazal sitting on a throne, holding a cane. The post’s headline reads, “thanda rahiye, garam toh tapmaan aur #MS3W ke comments bhi hain.”

The words “Tha se Thehriye, bas kuch din aur (Stay calm just for a few days)” are written above the image, implying that the upcoming new season will be out soon.

Mirzapur Season 3 has been delayed twice due to unexpected circumstances. The producers have not officially confirmed this, but there are rumors that the new season will debut in August of this year.

However, as the makers continue to tease fans for Mirzapur Season 3 who have been waiting for a long time, the promotional strategy seems to anger them. Excited viewers took to the comment section of the latest video to express their disappointment.

One fan wrote, “Time to unsubscribe prime subscription, while another user wrote, “Agar Netflix hota…toh season 4 aa rha hota”. A third user wrote, “Unsubscribe Prime Video Jaldi Date Nahi Bata Rahe. This sentiment was echoed by a lot of users in the comments section.

The identical post was shared on actor Ali Fazal’s Instagram stories. The show’s creators revealed the first look of Mirzapur Season 3 and announced that season three will return soon at Amazon Prime Video’s massive event in Mumbai earlier this year.

Mirzapur features Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, and Shweta Tripathi, among others. Mihir Desai, Gurmeet Singh, and Karan Anshuman are the series’ directors.

