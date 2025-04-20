Kesari Chapter 2 is growing with every passing day at the ticket windows. The historical courtroom drama featuring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan clocked a double-digit score on Saturday. In 24 hours, it has witnessed a good improvement in morning occupancy and ticket sales. Scroll below for day 3 projections!

Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy

Karan Singh Tyagi‘s directorial witnessed a slight drop in morning occupancy on day 2. But within 24 hours, it has bounced back stronger than ever! On day 3, Kesari Chapter 2 has recorded a 48% jump in footfalls. As per Sacnilk, it has a registered occupancy of around 17.28% during the morning shows on Sunday.

Take a look at the day-wise morning occupancy below:

Day 1: 12.67%

Day 2: 11.68% (-8%)

Day 3: 17.28% (+48%)

In fact, Kesari Chapter 2 continues its domination at the ticket windows. Even today, it is witnessing better trends than Sunny Deol’s Jaat, which registered footfalls of around 10.15% during the morning shows.

Impressive surge in ticket sales

According to current trends, Akshay Kumar’s film is heading for its biggest day at the box office. On BookMyShow alone, it has sold 16.36K tickets in the last hour.

As of 1 PM today, it has sold a total of 57K tickets. There’s been a 40% rise in ticket sales compared to 40.7K admissions for the same period on Saturday.

Another 10 crore+ day confirmed!

Everything is in favor, and Kesari Chapter 2 is all set to score 10 crore+ again today. The night shows will not witness much footfall since it is a regular working day tomorrow. But hopefully, with impressive admits during the morning and evening shows, the stage will be set for 12 crore+ on day 3.

