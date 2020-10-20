Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet are releasing their first collaboration on October 21, 2020, titled ‘Nehu Da Vyah’. The new lovebirds are reportedly getting married this month and will have their registered wedding on October 22 and will be tying the knot on October 24 in a private ceremony in Delhi.

Neha and Rohanpreet are reportedly tying the knot in the presence of their close friends and family in Delhi.

The Saki Saki singer met Rohanpreet Singh’s parents for the first time recently and have shared a video of the same on her official Instagram page and captioned it, “The day he made me meet His Parents and Family ♥️😇 Love You @rohanpreetsingh 🥰 #NehuPreet”

Did y’all notice Neha Kakkar holding Rohanpreet’s hand amid all this and smiling at him? Priceless, no.

Ever since the Saki Saki singer made her relationship Instagram official with Rohanpreet, the couple has been sharing mushy pictures with each other and teasing their fans wanting for more.

Meanwhile, a source close to SpotboyE recently revealed that the wedding preparations for the couple are in full swing.

“The marriage preparations are in full swing and the duo will tie the knot on October 24 in a grand ceremony in Delhi. The invitations have already been sent out to their closed ones for attending the ceremony. However, the couple will have a registered marriage on October 22 only in presence of their family members,” revealed the source.

A while ago, the Saki Saki singer’s fans were a little upset with her and think that Neha is using this gimmick to promote her upcoming song with Rohanpreet. The song is based on the concept of having a marriage amid the lockdown. How very helpful, isn’t it? We can all take notes from the new lovebirds!

Take a look at their pictures here:

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh indeed look so perfect together. We can’t wait for their wedding pictures to come in and her fans reacting to it.

