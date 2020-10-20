Recently, television actor Akshat Utkarsh committed suicide, and his body was found at his Mumbai residence. But the actor’s suicide didn’t get much media coverage. Actors like Shekhar Suman, Ronit Roy, Karanvir Bohra & Iqbal Khan have reacted on the news. Read the article to know more.

Akshat Utkarsh’s family claimed that it was a murder. As Sushant Singh Rajput, Akshat also hailed from Bihar.

As per a report published by Spotboye, Shekhar Suman has reacted to the news. He has said, “Another inexplicable but enormous tragedy and yet again he was from Bihar. It’s the pressure of the times that we are living in further pressurized by a demanding industry. The family suspects foul play but I wonder if the media is going to take up this matter as he was a struggling actor not a celebrity with no pretty girlfriend in tow. He is not going to get you TRPs on primetime so they wouldn’t want to waste their time on him, as there is nothing to sensationalize here.”

After Shekhar Suman, Ronit Roy has also spoken up on the matter. He has said, “1 million people die by suicide every year. In 2020 the number is set to rise to 1.5 million. The reasons range from poverty, bullying, shaming, to impulsiveness due to substance abuse, to marital discord to debt to traumatic stress caused by various types of failure, too feeble and fragile mental health. Since I do not possess enough education, wisdom or wherewithal to correct these errors socially or medically I choose to refrain from empty commenting.”

TV actor Karanvir Bohra says, “Everyone is going through a financially tight time, more than 50% television production houses have stalled work. But the most badly hit are the actors. COVID has made them lose hope as they would go for auditions with the hope and intention of getting work. That’s not there anymore. Television actors and technicians are starving. The source needs to be addressed. The thinking needs to turn to positivity and hope.”

On the same lines as Shekhar Suman, Iqbal Khan adds, “These are tough times, and not only for our television industry. A lot of people have lost their jobs. Not that I have anything in my hand and it’s easier said than done but one needs to have mukammal (absolute) faith on our creator and remember this too shall pass. The TV industry has only helped add jobs in the already existing industry. So the root cause is not tv or anything else. It’s also about validation these days due to social media. One needs to be very clear and confident about one’s abilities.”

Akshat Utkarsh’s death is certainly a shock to all of us. What’s your opinion on Shekhar Suman, Ronit Roy, Karanvir Bohra and Iqbal Khan’s statements, do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

