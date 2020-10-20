Urvashi Rautela To Be A Showstopper For THIS Designer At Arab Fashion Week

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela will be a showstopper for Filipino designer Furne One at the upcoming Arab Fashion Week.

“It’s an honour to be the first Indian Bollywood actor to be a showstopper at Arab Fashion Week, which is one of the biggest and most prestigious fashion weeks. It is for one of the biggest designers — Furne One of AMATO Couture. The fact that he chose me is really a huge deal for me. He has worked with pop icons like Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Beyonce and Mariah Carey,” said Urvashi.

“He showcases me as an ‘Arabic warrior princess’ for his collection,” Urvashi Rautela added about her look on the ramp.

The upcoming 12th edition of the Arab Fashion Week will be hosted virtually in Dubai from October 21 to 24.

“I have also shot for a short fashion film that showcases the message of equality and tackles racism and inequality. I feel there are no boundaries and every one is created equally,” Urvashi further said.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela is ecstatic that a lion cub has been named after her.

“I’m so delighted that after Jackie Chan and Rihanna, one of the most inspiring entrepreneurs Saif Ahmed Belhasa named one of the baby lionesses after my name ‘Urvashi’, and it was a very lovely experience visiting the zoo in Dubai,” Urvashi said.

“When we got the invitation to visit the fame park, me and my team were delighted and happy as I’m passionate about animals. I played with a crocodile, snakes, giraffe, lions, and leopards. It was a very happy day out with animals” she added.

Urvashi will soon make her Telugu debut with the film “Black Rose”. It is a heroine-centric thriller directed by Sampath Nandi.

“#BlackRose is first Bilingual film in world to start and finish shooting during pandemic. Immensely grateful & it’s a teamwork,” she wrote on social media while talking about her film earlier this month.

