Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge struck the right chord with all the Bollywood lovers and as the movie completes its 25-year journey, here are a few things that are the right ingredients to make this movie a blockbuster hit 25 years from now. The film that first hit the screen on 20th October 1995, today is the longest-running Indian film in the theatres and the darling of the masses.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles, DDLJ still is enjoyed as one of most loved movies on Indian television even today. And, here’s why DDLJ will continue to enchant the Bollywood lovers:

Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam – Raj and Simran’s onscreen chemistry

Ask anybody to list their favourite onscreen couple, and we are sure no list will be complete without Raj – Simran. Essayed by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the duo has etched themselves as one of the most influential and inspirational onscreen couples. The expressions, the romance, the nok-jhok and their fight to live happily ever after together is bound to make Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge loved for decades to come. Agree?

“Jo shaadi waale ghar mein seva karta hai … usko bahut sundar dulhan milti hai”- A romantic family-drama

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has romantic feels, but with lots of family drama in it, which makes it even more fascinating. The love sequence of SRK-Kajol and the journey of convincing a strict father was something that struck all the right chords of audiences’ hearts. The whole romance and family drama makes it a perfect watch with everyone, be it a friend, family or loved ones.

“Bade Bade desho mai aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hai Senorita”- iconic dialogues

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is immensely famous and intriguingly interesting for everyone because of its iconic dialogues, like ‘PALAT’ or ‘BADE BADE DESHON ME AISI CHHOTI CHHOTI BAATEIN HOTI REHTI HAIN SENORITA’. And, the biggest of all, the dialogue that probably comes to your mind whenever you meet someone with the name – Simran – ‘JA SIMRAN JA, JEE LE APNI ZINDAGI’. The film’s dialogues over the years have garnered a cult fan-base around the world just like the movie itself.

Mere Khwabo me jo aaye, Mehndi laga ke rakhna, Tujhe Dekha To Yeh Jaana Sanam – the music will continue to dominate your playlists and antakshari games

The songs of the film are so iconic and heartfelt that listening to them sets the mood for the film. The DDLJ playlist offers a song for every mood and every occasion opens with a peppy dance number featuring Kajol and continues to entice the audience to shake their leg with songs written by the legendry Anand Bakshi Ji and composed by the majestic duo of Jatin – Lalit.

“Jaa Simran Ja, Je le Apni Zindagi”- A much relatable father-daughter bond

The film showcases a special bond that every father and daughter shares, making it relatable to everyone in today’s generation. Even though Amrish Puri was a strict father, just for his daughter’s happiness, he gave up his promise at the last moment when he saw Raj’s love towards his daughter.

