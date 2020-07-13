



The Urvashi Rautela starrer “Virgin Bhanupriya” is based on a real-life experience of the upcoming film’s director Ajay Lohan, claims Gautam Gulati, who plays the male protagonist.

Virgin Bhanupriya revolves around a girl named Bhanupriya, played by Urvashi, who is trying her best to lose her virginity but she fails in every attempt. A priest tells her she will never succeed. What happens next is what the story is about.

“‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ is a story inspired by personal experience and friends of our director Ajay. During the shoot, he used to sit with me and help me with the accent of ‘Shartiye’, which is why I didn’t have to learn any language.”

He added: “As this film is based on Ajay’s real-life experiences, he has included different characters from among his real-life friends. The interesting bit is that I don’t know if I am playing Ajay’s character or any of his friends.”

Virgin Bhanupriya is set to release on the OTT platform Zee5 on July 16.

