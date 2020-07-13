Asim Riaz is enjoying fame like never before, all thanks to his stint in Bigg Boss 13. Ever since he’s been on a roll as he has bagged a role in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Apart from bagging a big break in Bhaijaan’s film, Asim was even seen with Himanshi Khurana in a music video, Kalla Sohna Nai.

Today, the Ex-Bigg Boss contestant turned 27 and expectedly, die-hard Asim Riaz fans poured in wishes for the handsome hunk. The list of wishers was also graced by superstar Varun Dhawan and his wish for Asim grabbed our eyeballs.

While wishing Asim Riaz, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Happy Birthday @asimriaz77.official waiting for some tunes now.” Well, Asim’s fans would have definitely got what the Judwaa 2 actor is asking for. For others, let us make it simple. For those who unaware, Asim is also a passionate rapper. Thus it could be clearly seen that Varun is asking for a play of words.

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are all set to collaborate once again.

Recently Himanshi and Asim Riaz, who grabbed eyeballs with their romance in the “Bigg Boss” house, took to Instagram and revealed that “something special” is coming soon. Along with the post, they also shared a picture in which they can be seen looking into each other’s eyes.

“Something really coming soon,” Asim captioned the image, leaving fans to wonder if they are coming up with a new song.

