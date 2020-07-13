Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s recalls how the date July 13, 2001, changed everything for him. That was the day his debut directorial feature, “Tum Bin” released.

Sinha took to his official Instagram account and shared a poster of the film, starring Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sandali Sinha, Himanshu Malik and Raqesh Vashisth.

“Some films run and some don’t. Very few live a very long life. I’m so grateful that my first film has been loved for 19 years and counting. This date 2001 it changed everything for me. Forever. Thank you Team. #TumBin,” Sinha captioned the image.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Actress Taapsee Pannu, on her official Instagram account, commented on Sinha’s post: “Pata hai tumhe sahaare ki zaroorat nahi hai, main bas saath dene aaya hu. Haye.”

Actress Kriti Kharbanda from her official account, wrote the lyrics of the title track of the film in the comment section of the post: “Tum bin Jiya jaye kaise, kaise jiya jaye tum bin.”

A sequel of the film, “Tum Bin 2”, which was helmed by Sinha, released in 2016.

In recent years, Sinha has helmed hits like “Dus”, “Mulk”, “Article 15” and “Thappad”.

