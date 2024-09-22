Here are five things that happened but were not shown in the web series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

The Generous Offer

The hijackers presented themselves as those who were being wronged. In fact, a man from Karol Bagh promised to print their causes on pamphlets and distribute them all over.

The Free Man Who Returned

A man had cute appendix pain, as narrated by a survivor, Jeevan Bhatt, for the YouTube channel Face To Face. The man was sent to a hospital, but he returned to the hijacked flight saying, “Main apne logon ke beech badhiya hoon, wahan naa khidki hai na darwaze hain, kam se kam yahan apne logon ke saath toh hoon.”

The Japanese Girl Who Did Not Care

There was a Japanese girl on the flight who used to make sure that she changed every day. In fact, during the night, she would change into her night, open her recliner and go to sleep. During one of the conversations, she confessed, “What has to happen will happen.” The Japanese Girl also wore her makeup every day!

The Donations On IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

The hijackers pleaded for the people of Afghanistan and collected donations for the poor people. A sum of around 80,000 was donated to help the Afghanis!

The Autograph Girl!

A girl even took an autograph from one of the hijackers! When the negotiations were done, the hijacker, Burger, apologized to everyone for causing them trauma and asked them to pray for his safe journey back home!

