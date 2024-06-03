Adah Sharma has been in the news for her performance in Bastar and also for her new house. The actress recently moved to a new home in Mumbai. Initially, there were reports that Adah had moved into Sushant Singh Rajput’s former house in Bandra. After weeks of speculation, Sharma has confirmed that she is indeed living in the late actor’s former residence. In June 2020, Sushant died of suicide.

Four months ago, Adah Sharma moved into Sushant Singh Rajput’s Mont Blanc Apartments in Bandra. The late actor rented the place in December 2019 and used to pay 4.5 Lakh monthly rent. The actress, who earlier resided in Pali Hill, got time to settle in recently as she was busy with her movies and other commitments. The actress has taken the house for five years. In an interview, The Kerala Story star opened up about the same.

Adah Sharma On Living In Sushant Singh Rajput’s Former Residence

In an interview, Adah Sharma said, “I’m very sensitive to vibes, and this place gives me positive ones. Our homes in Kerala and Mumbai have been surrounded by trees and we used to feed birds and squirrels. So, I wanted a home with a view and ample space to feed birds.”

Further, in an interview with Times of India, Adah revealed that she had given the house a makeover. The actress converted the lower floor into a mandir, and the room on the top floor was transformed into a music room. There’s also a dance studio in her room. The Bastar actress shared that she converted the terrace into a garden and placed all her houseplants there.

When asked if there was any apprehension about renting the place, Adah Sharma stated, “I always follow my intuition, not other people’s opinions. Many people had tried to scare me away from starting my career with a horror movie (1920), but I did it and scared them instead. They dissuaded me from being a part of ‘The Kerala Story‘ too, and the kind of numbers the film made is for all to see.”

