Suhana Khan’s Dubai Pictures Will Give You Major FOMO Feels; Check Out

Suhana Khan is currently cheering Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL with father Shah Rukh Khan in the United Arab Emirates. The 20-year-old has been a constant supporter of his dad’s IPL team and we have often seen the young diva attending cricket matches.

Khan has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram and her feed is a treat to watch. From luxurious brand accessories to apparel brands; the 20-year-old is really stylish and has taken the best genes from mom and dad.

Suhana Khan is undoubtedly one of the most stylish teenagers of B-Town. She’s best friends with actress Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Today, we are going to drool over her Dubai pictures and it is giving us major FOMO feels.

Simple yet chic!

How does Suhana look so pretty even in a simple outfit? Take notes, you guys!

We are totally crushing over that dress and that smile, uff!

This diva is looking pretty in a simple KKR sleeveless hoodie and we can’t take our eyes off of her!

Suhana Khan is one bright and fierce teenager. A while ago, she has put a long yet powerful post on #EndColourism on her official Instagram account and wrote, “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown – yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5″7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5″3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism”

Isn’t Suhana Khan just beautiful? Totally.

