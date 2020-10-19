Suhana Khan Sums Up The 'IPL' Stress 'Since 2008' In These 2 Pictures Also Ft. Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood and cricket are a few things loved across the country and the world. So it was not surprising when Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla along with Juhi’s husband, Jay Mehta, purchased IPL (Indian Premier League) team Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008. Now SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan has opened up about the stress she feels when the team plays.

Advertisement

Suhana is one of the biggest cheerleaders for this team co-owned by her dad. During KKR’s recent IPL match that took place in Dubai on Sunday, the team won against Sunrisers Hyderabad. A couple of hours after the game, the star kid took to Instagram and wrote about how she felt.

Advertisement

Sharing a carousel of pictures cheering for Kolkata Knight Riders, Suhana Khan captioned her post, “the stresss🤭!! since ’08 💜@kkriders” In the first picture, Suhana shared a recent photo in a white sleeveless sweatshirt with the KKR logo on it. The second image was a throwback picture of Suhana kissing her dad’s cheek while dressed in the team’s jersey.

Celebrating Kolkata Knight Riders’ recent win, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter writing, “Wow what a Sunday. Whew! Well played @kkriders boys! Welcome Lockie. The excitement made our hearts jump. Now let’s jump to celebrate the victory! Thanks fans for being there thru thick & thin. Come along and #Laphao with us. Send us your videos doing the rap!”

Wow what a Sunday. Whew! Well played @kkriders boys! Welcome Lockie. The excitement made our hearts jump. Now let’s jump to celebrate the victory! Thanks fans for being there thru thick & thin. Come along and #Laphao with us.

Send us your videos doing the rap! https://t.co/tZcyLYFthU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 18, 2020

Talking about Sunday’s match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, was one of the game’s final decision was made during the Super Over where KKR won by two wickets.

Suhana Khan has often been snapped cheering the team from the stands with her family.

Talking about Suhana Khan, the star kid aspires to become an actress and is currently a student at New York University. She already featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, which was a part of her school project from when she was studying films at Ardingly College.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ next IPL match is against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The game will be played on October 21.

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan REACTS To Assam Doctor Dancing To Ghungroo & His Response Is A Proof Of His Humbleness!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube