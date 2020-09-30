Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Khan Gives It Back To Trolls Calling Her ‘Man’ & A ‘Black Cat’ With An Empowering Message!

Suhana Khan is positive inside out. Amid the pandemic, her Instagram feed gave us all the happy vibes. However, there still remains a section of the users who believe in bullying and trolling. For a while now, like most star kids, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter too was a victim of it all. But she’s finally breaking her silence and giving it back.

Over the past few months, Suhana has maintained her silence on trolls. She recently shared a cryptic post on misogyny amidst Deepika Padukone, Rhea Chakraborty, Sara Ali Khan and other actresses being targeted in the drug probe. Now, she has opened up about the mean words like a black cat and other derogatory remarks made on her skin colour.

Suhana Khan took to Instagram and shared a couple of screenshots. In one of them, a user wrote, “She is not beautiful at all. When did she become so fair? I mean her skin tone is really dark…”

Another comment read, “Aaeee (vomiting) kaali chudail.” There were a couple of more showcased comments that mentioned how she looks like a man despite doing skin correction. But it was time to finally give it back but as they say, ‘kill them with kindness.’

Suhana Khan shared a long note that read, “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full-grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown – yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t.”

She continued, “Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5″7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5″3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism.”

Check out Suhana Khan’s empowering message below:

More power to beauty!

