Diwali 2020: We all are set to celebrate the festival of lights. But this year, everything is different due to covid-19 pandemic. Due to social distancing rules, people won’t be able to celebrate it at a large scale. But no one can stop one from having a bash at home, isn’t it?

If you are wondering how to go about planning a last moment Diwali party with your family or friends, well firstly, you need to have your playlist sorted. But if you are bored with those typical and usual songs played for every festival, do not worry. We have listed some amazing, peppy and not so old tracks for everyone who’s going to have a party at home. Check it out:

Dilli Wali Girlfriend

The song from Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor‘s. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani suits for every festival or occasion. The energy in the song will make you get up from the bed and dance on the floor.

Where’s The Party Tonight?

An underrated party number from Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta starrer Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Boost your party animal with this song.

Chandigarh Mein

Nothing like a party song that has catchy beats and some sensuality in it. From Good Newwz, enjoy dancing to this with some shots.

Swag Se Swagat

A song that can be played as the first party number. Just like Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, welcome your guests to party with this funky number.

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar

From War, the song is a treat for Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff fans. You can challenge the best dancers in your group to do a face-off like the actors in the movie.

Morni Banke

Guru Randhawa’s underrated gem that deserves all the attention.

Kudi Nu Nachne De

A song to celebrate the women in the world. All the beautiful ladies should dance their heart out to this peppy number.

Gallan Kardi

A tipsy number to enjoy when you think you are drunk. A song that youth will enjoy vibing to a lot.

Makhna

Party songs make you energetic and excited. From Makhna from Jacqueline Fernandes and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Drive will bring in joy and calmness with its sweetness.

Haan Main Galat

The lyrics of the songs suit every party animal. From Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal, twist on the floor like there’s no tomorrow.

So, here’s a playlist for your Diwali 2020 intimate bash. Go, plan the rest of the party now!

