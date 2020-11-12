Diwali 2020 is here and everyone is quite excited. Due to the pandemic, there won’t be grand celebrations like every year. However, nothing can take away the festive spirits out of people. But we will also miss watching celebs dressed up beautifully to attend big bash this year. But Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are making sure they have a Happy Diwali this year.

As the government has requested people to keep social distance and celebrate the festival following the guidelines, celebs are also going to keep it lowkey. But many are making sure their intimate celebrations are full of love and excitement. Bebo has shared her Diwali 2020 plans.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan will be celebrating Diwali festival in Dharamshala. In an interaction with ETimes, the Good Newwz actress shared, “It will be great to travel to the mountains and spend time in the open air and sunshine.”

During the lockdown, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have spent all their time at home. So, the actress believes that stepping out and enjoying the beautiful locales of Dharamshala will be a great change for them. Also, Saif is shooting for his film Bhoot Police there. So, it will be a good relief for him to spend time with his family.

Bebo further shared, “It’s obviously not going to be a big Diwali, and I am very happy with that, I would rather have it small this year.”

Meanwhile, Saif and Kareena are all set to become parents again. The duo shared the good news with their fans a few months ago. On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram page, the duo shared, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. — Saif and Kareena.”

Talking about Bhoot Police, the film also stars Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandes.

