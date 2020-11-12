Nora Fatehi is one of the most popular B-Town actresses right now. Her fan following is one increasing with each passing day. From her casual city spotting looks to her red carpet ones; the Street Dancer 3D actress doesn’t leave a chance to impress her fans.

A while ago, Nora was judging India’s Best Dancer after Malaika Arora was tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In one of the episodes, Nora Fatehi wore a Sabyasachi floral saree and looked like a goddess. While for some of us it’s difficult to even walk in a saree, the Street Dancer 3D actress danced like a pro in the same on her hit track ‘Saki Saki’.

Take a look at the video here:

Isn’t she amazing?

How gracefully has Nora Fatehi aced this look and her dance performance? We are in awe of her skills. When the actress became the part of India’s Best Dancer, the TRP of the show suddenly became really good. And why not, we miss Terence Lewis flirting with Nora and Bharti Singh teasing them both on the show.

Later, according to a report published in Telly Chakkar, viewers loved Nora Fatehi as the show’s judge. Hence on public demand, Sony TV called Nora again and she graced the show as a guest.

Although, these were just rumours and Nora did come to the show but to promote her dance-track ‘Naach Meri Rani’ by Guru Randhawa. We learnt and reported, “Nora is getting back on India’s Best Dancer but only as a special guest. It will be similar to how Farah Khan graced the show in the recent past. She will be sitting alongside Terence, Malaika and Geeta as the 4th judge. With Naach Meri Rani witnessing its release soon, it is the perfect promotional event for both the parties. Also, given the charisma that she spread like confetti during her small stint, makers are happy to have her back (even for a day).”

Meanwhile, tell us if you should be taking some notes this Diwali from Nora Fatehi to dance in a saree.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

