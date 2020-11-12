Actress and environmentalist Bhumi Pednekar spreads some festive joy in her new post amid the pandemic gloom, and the message is definitely green.

In a new Instagram image, the Durgavati actress sits between plants, sporting a white dress.

“All about happiness and joy,” Bhumi Pednekar captioned the picture.

Recently, Bhumi Pednekar came up with an extremely innovative idea to highlight the need for conservation of nature. She is gifting saplings to industry friends and colleagues this festive season.

“The reason behind gifting saplings to my family, friends and colleagues comes from a very simple thought of spreading green joy on Diwali. I am a climate warrior and while I absolutely love the spirit of Diwali, the festivities and gifting our near and dear ones, I thought this year I should start by changing the way I give gifts to people,” said Bhumi, who will next be seen in the horror film “Durgavati”.

Would you spread Bhumi’s ‘joy and happiness’ this Diwali 2020?

