Love it or hate it, but you cannot ignore Kabir Singh. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film was a remake of Vijay Devarakonda starrer Arjun Reddy. The Hindi remake was lead by Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. It irked a section over its alleged ‘misogynist’ approach. But do you know there was a time when Shahid was irked? The reason has to do with a reporter and his bizarre questions.

The incident took place on the trailer launch of Kabir Singh. During the Q&A session, a reporter randomly asked Kiara about the number of kissing scenes in the film. The actress subtly tried to ignore the bizarre question. She said that she did not keep any count of it and one will anyway know when they watch the movie.

Shahid Kapoor interrupted and added, “Usi Ka Toh Paisa Hai.” But despite Shahid and Kiara Advani trying to keep the matter light-hearted, the reported continued asking them about the same. As expected, the Jersey actor was left furious and decided to school the journalist.

Shahid Kapoor ended up asking the journalist if he hasn’t had a girlfriend in a long time. He even scolded him for constantly revolving his question around the kissing scene. Concluding it all, the actor left a sarcastic when he added that he, Kiara Advani and other actors have ‘even acted in the movie.’

Meanwhile, Kabir Singh remained a constant topic of discussion for many. Many celebrities have also been involved in this constant debate around the content of the movie.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, reacting to the criticism, Kiara Advani had shared, “Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Personally, for me, it will be a film which will be special to me. The character was obviously very different from what I am. Getting into the debate of what is right or wrong, I don’t know… I wouldn’t want to enter that position. Everyone has said what they wanted to. The movie received feedback which was both overwhelming and strong. I think it started a conversation.”

