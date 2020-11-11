Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who tied the know to Gautam Kitchlu, took to social media and shared some stunning honeymoon photographs from the Maldives. While these images look stunning, it’s one caption that caught our attention.

The actress, in one of the post, revealed that she is desperate to resume her daily routine. In the picture attached, Kajal can be seen practising yoga asana in one of the images.

“In a desperate attempt to resume routine,” Kajal Aggarwal captioned the photo.

The actress shared another photo where she lies down on a sun lounger with her eyes closed while hubby Gautam gives her a massage. Tagging her husband, Kajal wrote: “Partner in everything.”

She also expressed that she feels happy every time she visits Maldives. Sharing a flag of the country, the actress wrote: “My heart feels so happy and free, every time I visit this beautiful country.”

Kajal described her trip as “tranquility in paradise”, along with a photograph where she sits by the water with a glass of juice in hand.

A couple of days ago, Kajal shared another series of pictures from her honeymoon in the Maldives. In them, the actress is seen flaunting a red dress while posing against the azure blue waters of the Indian Ocean along with hubby Gautam.

Early last month (October 6), Kajal Aggarwal shared the happy news of getting married. Sharing her wedding date, she wrote, “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families.” She added, “I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

