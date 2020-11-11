Knowing the pulse of what make stories connect producers Ramesh Karutoori, Venki Pushadapu and Gnana Shekar V.S have pieced together a grand multilingual film in the languages – Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and Tamil. Titled Gamanam, their production is a compilation that recounts three stories. The trailer of this one-of-a-kind film is now unveiled by Pawan Kalyan, Faahad Faasil, Shiva Rajkumar, Sonu Sood and Jayam Ravi in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and Tamil versions.

Starring Shriya Saran, Shiva Kandukuri and Priyanka Jawalkar, each story has its own significance with heartfelt emotions and characters that invoke empathy. One story is about an aspiring cricketer (Shiva Kandukuri) who wants to play for India, but the hurdles seem insurmountable. The next one is of a deaf girl (Shriya Saran) who is mother of an infant, waiting for her husband’s return to India. The last story is a heart-wrenching story of two slum-dwelling orphans wishing to celebrate their birthday. A flood in the city lends a final twist to all the three stories.

Producers Ramesh Karutoori, Venki Pushadapu and Gnana Shekar V.S jointly say, “These are stories explore range of emotions with interesting and sensitive plotlines that are engaging and gripping. Themed on dreaming big, believing in yourself and celebrating life, these stories are best told in the languages of our people. Actors Shriya Saran, Shiva Kandukuri and Priyanka Jawalkar and other artists have played their parts remarkably well. The technical team took the narrative to next level with their top-notch work and ace writer Sai Madhav Burra penned some thought-provoking dialogues, not mention maestro Ilayaraja’s background score is exceptional. We have stopped at nothing to offer our audience the best. We’re very excited to share the trailer.”

Director-writer Sujana Rao says, “It makes me very happy to finally share a glimpse of the world that we have been living in so for long. Gamanam has a story for everyone and it gives you the choice to experience it in the language of your preference. I thank the producers for their passion and dedication to ensure this stories connect with the audience. The response to the posters has been overwhelming and our excitement grows with each day. A big cheers to telling stories worth remembering.”

Cast: Shriya Saran, Shiva Kandukuri, Priyanka Jawalkar, Nithya Menen etc.

Technical Crew:

Story-Screenplay-Direction: Sujana Rao

Producers: Ramesh Karutoori, Venki Pushadapu and Gnana Shekar V.S

Music: ‘Maestro’ Illayaraaja

DOP: Gnana Shekar V. S

Editor: Ramakrishna Arram

Production company: Kria film corp, Kali productions

