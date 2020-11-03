Sonu Sood Gives An Epic Reply To A Follower Wanting His Name On Burj Khalifa For His B'day Like Shah Rukh Khan

Ever since Sonu Sood came ahead to help needy people reach their homes during COVID-19 pandemic, he has got many more requests. While some requests were genuine and the actor happily acknowledged them, the others were people just having fun with him.

The recent one also belongs to the latter category as a Twitter user asked Sonu Sood to give him a birthday celebration just like Shah Rukh Khan’s. He shared that he wants Sonu to celebrate his birthday on Burj Khalifa.

The Twitter user with username @JAWEDAK06391658 shared a meme talking about Shah Rukh Khan‘s Burj Khalifa birthday celebration and wrote, “Sonu sir 5 November ko birthday hai Aise hi Burj Khalifa pe celebration karwa. Do please 😃 @SonuSood”

Sonu sir

5 November ko birthday hai

Sonu sir

5 November ko birthday hai

Aise hi Burj Khalifa pe celebration karwa. Do please 😃 @SonuSood pic.twitter.com/ViCwwNyz6Q — JAWED AKHTAR (@JAWEDAK06391658) November 3, 2020

Sonu Sood gave replied in an amazing way and wrote in Hindi, “Bas aapka janamdin teen din late ho gaya bhai. Khair thodi si mehnat karo aur naam kamaao zindagi mein phir dekhna burj khalifa kya aasmaan pe naam likh degi dunia”

बस आपका जन्मदिन 3 दिन लेट हो गया भाई।

ख़ैर थोड़ी से महनत करो और नाम कमाओ ज़िंदगी में फिर देखना bhurj khalifa क्या आसमान पे नाम लिख देगी दुनिया 👍 https://t.co/tDYteCwVsI — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 3, 2020

Well, the help is not just someone offering some money, material or service to others. Inspiration and motivation is the biggest service and help. Isn’t it?

Earlier a kid on Twitter asked Sonu Sood to get him PS4 because all his friends are enjoying it during the lockdown.

@SonuSood Please Sir Can you give a PS4. All the children around me are enjoying the lockdown by playing games. Sonu sir can you help me Please Sir.” he tweeted.

Well, Sonu Sood, of course, didn’t buy him a PS4 but he had a beautiful reply for him. Replying to the kid’s now-deleted tweet, he wrote, “If you don’t have a PS4 then you are blessed. Get some books and read. I can do that for you Books”

If you don’t have a PS4 then you are blessed. Get some books and read. I can do that for you 📚 https://t.co/K5Z43M6k1Y — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 6, 2020

Interestingly, the kid also got his point at later promised Sonu Sood that he will increase his knowledge by reading books. “Yes Sir I promise you that I will surely read knowledgeable books and I hope I’ll Receive more precious and helpful books from you . Sir the work you are doing is great….

Keep Motivating me and all the Indians #Love you sir.” he wrote in a reply.

Yes Sir I promise you that I will surely read knowledgeable books and I hope I’ll Receive more precious and helpful books from you 🙂. Sir the work you are doing is great ….

Keep Motivating me and all the Indians #Love you sir. https://t.co/EdkU49Yzdi — Nilesh Nimbore (@NileshNimbore) August 6, 2020

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

