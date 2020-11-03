Bhuj: Ajay Devgn & Sanjay Dutt To Get Back On Sets Post Diwali – Deets Inside

In the films that faced the wrath of the pandemic this year, one was Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film that was been shot as per the deadline and was up for a release this same year, had to halt the shoot and push the release. If the latest buzz is to go by, the team is finally getting back on the sets of the film after a long break and below are all the details you want to know about the same.

Ajay Devgn who has stopped work in the march has not yet resumed. The actor still has a 12-day schedule to finish the filming of the project. Nit just Ajay but Sanjay Dutt is also expected to join this schedule. The team will begin this shoot post Diwali.

As per a report in Mid Day, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sharad Kelkar will get on the sets of Bhuj with director Abhishek Dudhaiya. It is being said that Dutt is right now in Dubai and will fly down to the country after the festive season to resume work on the project. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Nora Fatehi. As per the report, both the ladies have shot for their portions and just have some patchwork to do.

Talking about the schedule for Bhuj, a source close to the development said, “Given the prevailing scenario, the production team is hunting for a location that meets their safety demands. The final schedule is likely to kick off post Diwali. Sanjay (Dutt), who is currently with his family in Dubai, will fly down after the festival to join the proceedings. After Ajay finishes his portions by the month-end, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi and the rest of the cast will be called for the patchwork.”

Meanwhile, it is also said that the maker of Bhuj are on the hunt for a location to begin shoot for the film. Meanwhile, the film is set for a release on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Bhuj stars Ajay Devgn as IAF officer, Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. The film is set in the backdrop of the 1970 Indo-Pakistan war. The story is how Karnik managed to build an airbase with the help of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya played by Sanjay Dutt and 300 local women.

