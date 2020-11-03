Javed Akhtar Files A Defamation Suit Against Kangana Ranaut Over Hrithik Roshan – Here’s What Happened!

Kangana Ranaut is getting into one after other legal problems. This time, writer Javed Akhtar has filed an elaborate defamation case against Ranaut for her repeated allegations that he had summoned her to his residence and even threatened the actress for speaking out about her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan.

According to Javed Akhtar, no such threats were ever issued to the actress. Read the full article to know more.

According to a report published by Spotboye, “Javed Saab is by nature very tolerant. But this was going on for too long. Remedial action had to be taken. Javed Saab has filed an elaborate defamation case against Kangana.”

The report further states that the case has now opened in court. Javed Akhtar is ready for a long battle ahead, with no question of an out-of-court settlement. The legal troubles against Kangana Ranaut seem to be multiplying.

Earlier we had told you that Mumbai court has ordered the police to conduct a probe on the sisters as they had earlier posted some derogatory and defamatory comments against a particular community on social media.

According to India Today, advocate Deshmukh has stated in the complaint against Kangana Ranaut & her sister that both “Rangoli and Kangana are highly influential, powerful, famous persons with millions of followers and admirers worldwide, need not mention their subsisting top-notch political contacts”.

The complaint filed in the Andheri court added, “Both the accused are together known for raising unnecessary controversies every now and then – be it allegations against actor Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Pancholi or even against the big media groups including the respectful journalist and also many other hard-working people from the Bollywood industry.”

The statement continues, “Accused have now stooped cheap low and have indulged in unlawful illegal and criminal acts willingly by maliciously spreading and promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony in the country by the way of mysteriously and spitefully posting frivolous, derogatory and defamatory posts with the intent to outrage religious feelings of a class by insulting its religion or religious feelings.”

Well, now Javed Akhtar has also taken legal action on Kangana Ranaut. What are your views on this? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

