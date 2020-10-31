Masterchef Australia Judge George Calombaris Shares A Throwback Pic With Hrithik Roshan; Says, “I Think He Is Struggling On Insta Followers”

Besides his acting skills, Hrithik Roshan is also known for having a heart of gold. Time and again, we see the WAR actor sharing fan creations on his Twitter account and thanking them. We all know that Hrithik is a big-time foodie and a great cook and Masterchef Australia judge, George Calombaris has shared a picture with the superstar.

Advertisement

George shared the blurry pictures with the War actor on Instagram and it’s a throwback picture from ten years ago.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram with Hrithik Roshan, George Calombaris captioned it, “TBT. That night was little bit of a blur. My first trip to India. 10 years ago. I met this guy @hrithikroshan at a Bollywood party. I just checked and I think he is struggling on Insta followers!🙌🏻🤣😱 He was a gentleman. GC xxxx #bollywoodstar #bollywood #hrithikroshan #india #iloveindia #throwbackthursday #tbt”

Advertisement

Haha! We are totally loving the caption here.

A fan commented on the picture and wrote, “🤣but hrithik has 32 m followers and have less than him so who is struggling u can. See urself 😉😉🤔”

Another fan commented and wrote, “He deserves to be in Hollywood or Steven Spielberg movie an amazing artist”.

A while ago, an ENT surgeon showcased his dancing skills while trying to bring a smile to the patients faces and Hrithik Roshan’s response is winning hearts.

Talking about the video, an Assam based doctor, Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad, shared a clip of his colleague Dr Arup Senapati dancing in front of COVID positive patients to make them feel happy. The ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college, Assam, grooved to the tuned of Hrithik Roshan’s Ghungroo from the 2019 action drama WAR while coved in a PPE suit from head to toe.

Sharing the video, Dr Ahmad wrote, “Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam. Dancing infront of COVID patients to make them feel happy #COVID19 #Assam”

Retweeting the video on his account, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Tell Dr Arup I’m gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam. Terrific spirit.”

Isn’t Hrithik Roshan a charmer? For more updates stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan SLAMS Rahul Vaidya Over Nepotism Remark; Calls Jasmin Bhasin Rubina Dilaik’s Puppet

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube