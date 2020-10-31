Anne Hathaway’s Catwoman in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight was very much appreciated by the audience as well as the critics. Now, Zoë Kravitz is all set to play the character in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The comparisons are bound to happen. But Hathaway has a piece of advice for Kravitz for the role. You want to know what? Read.

Anne Hathaway feels that Zoë Kravitz should make Catwoman role her own rather than trying to follow the past iteration of the character.

In an interview with Collider, Anne Hathaway said, “You saw the picture of her coming down those stairs, right? Yeah, she doesn’t need my advice.”

Anne Hathaway explained, “If I had any advice it would be literally don’t listen to anybody because I think the only way to play that role is to give your version of it. All of us had different directors and all of our interpretations were specific to the films that they were in, kind of like my Grand High Witch is specific to Bob Zemeckis and Angelica Huston’s is specific to Nicolas Roeg’s, and that’s great! And all the Jokers were specific to each director they have, and so I don’t think you can get too bogged down with the comparison.”

Anne Hathaway added, “And especially when you’re not the one doing it because your job is to give yours. And I’m so excited to see what she does with it. I thought she was a perfect choice.”

Well, we feel that Anne is right as each Batman movie has its own different feel, this makes the scope of experimentation wide. Previously, we have seen Lee Meriwether playing the character in 1966’s Batman. Michelle Pfeiffer was seen as Catwoman in Batman Returns.

