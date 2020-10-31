Actress Anya Taylor-Joy enjoyed training to be a fighter for an upcoming role, and says she wants to do her own stunts in her future projects. She did many of her stunts in “The New Mutants”, the horror superhero flick that sees her essay Illyana Rasputin, whose alter ego Magik is a Russian mutant with sorcery powers.

Advertisement

“I used to be a ballet dancer, but I had never fought before, and learning to be a fighter was fascinating for me because they wanted me to do as many of my own stunts as I possibly Could,” Taylor-Joy said.

Advertisement

“The stunt team we have is so dedicated and even if I only get one practice in, they have so much belief that I can do it, that all of a sudden you get up there and you are strapped up with wires with a giant sword and you are in your costume and you are like, I have got to make it work now. I have loved the action so much and I love my sword and I love stunts, and for the next movie, I want to do all of my own stunts completely,” Anya Taylor-Joy added.

The actress continued: “But it’s interesting what happens to you when they yell action and you are in character. Anya is scared of heights; Illyana doesn’t give a f**k about heights, so I am not scared when I am up there as her because I am so focused that I have to make it real in my mind. I have to forget the wires and forget everything and just sort of do it.”

The New Mutants narrates the story of five young mutants on their path to discover their superhuman abilities. The horror-thriller superhero flick is set in an isolated hospital where young mutants are held for psychiatric monitoring. Also starring Maisie Williams, the film released in India on October 30.

Must Read: From Asur To The Haunting Of Bly Manor: Spooky Halloween Treat To Binge Watch On Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube