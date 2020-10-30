The New Mutants: From Alia Bhatt To Ishaan Khatter, 5 Actors Who Could Be PERFECT Desi Mutants

The New Mutants, the highly awaited spinoff of the popular X-Men franchise is finally set to release on 30th October in India, making it probably the first international movie to release in theatres in the new normal. The movie ‘The New Mutants’ is a combination of superhero and horror together, a blend/mixture that we hardly get to experience. Just like other X-Men movies, Disney’s The New Mutants is based on the ever-so-popular Marvel’s X-Men comics. But hold your thought if you think it just going to be like another superhero movie because director Josh Boone is said to have an exciting twist for us. The story of the movie revolves around 5 young mutants, held in a secret facility, who are discovering their powers. Kept here against their will under the watchful eyes of an evil mentor, who uses a metaphor of baby rattlesnakes to describe their powers to the mutant children, the five mutants know that they have to put up an extremely dangerous fight in order to save themselves.

The New Mutants cast features an ensemble group of young performers who have done some terrific work in the past, e.g. Mutant Rahne Sinclair, played by Maisie Williams who is famous for her portrayal of Arya Stark in the superhit series Game of Thrones. We then have a Russian Mutant Illyana Rasputin played my Anya Talylor-Joy who delivered breakthrough performances as Thomasin in The Witch and Casey Cooke in Split and so on. Now that we hear that not a lot of Bollywood movies are releasing soon, we thought we’d play little casting directors and see which young Bollywood actor will fit the bill to play these superhero mutants if it was made in India.

Alia Bhatt as Rahne Sinclair / Wolfsbane:

We will need Alia’s childlike face and ample amount of talent to play the role of the Scottish mutant who is struggling to reconcile her religious beliefs. Her superpower is that can turn into a wolf anytime she likes and also has all its senses as a human too. Maisie, from what we have seen in the trailer, is a complex character who seems to be very intelligent. Seeing the commitment Alia gives to each and every role she plays, we do not doubt that she will leave everyone speechless with her performance once again.

Manushi Chhillar as Illyana Rasputin / Magik:

We know we haven’t seen her acting skills as of yet, but the whole industry is waiting in anticipation to see what the former Miss World has in stores for us. We would love to see her play the role of Illyana Rasputin, a Russian mutant who has some mad sorcery powers. This leggy beauty has lots of other talents too as she can easily she can manifest the Soulsword and use teleportation discs to travel. The marvellous Manushi completely fits into the shoes of this character and we are absolutely sure that she will leave us all surprised.

Ishaan Khatter as Samuel “Sam” Guthrie / Cannonball:

Probably the most troubling superhero of the lot, playing the character of Samuel Guthire is going to a tough challenge. Hence the person who we feel will be perfect for this role is the talented newcomer Ishaan Khatter. With less than 5 movies in his kitty, Ishaan seems to have impressed everyone with his raw performance and chocolate-boy looks. We think he will do complete justice to the role of the American mutant who can propel himself into the air, and is invulnerable while doing so.

Bhumi Pednekar as Danielle “Dani” Moonstar / Mirage:

The sweet and angelic-looking mutant from native American is probably the most dangerous of them all. She has the superpower to create illusions based on the fears and desires of other people and scare anyone to death. Bhumi Pednekar in the role of a sweet yet dangerous mutant will definitely blow our mind.

Tahir Raj Bhasin as Roberto “Bobby” da Costa / Sunspot:

After giving a perfect terrific performance in Mardaani, Tahir made everyone his fan with his cute boyish charm and a devilish smile. It’s clear that this boy has a lot of potential and we would love to watch him play the role of the Brazilian mutant who can manipulate solar energy with ease.

