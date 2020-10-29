Swara Bhasker, Bhumi Pednekar & Urmila Matondkar Demand Justice For Nikita Tomar

Several Bollywood celebrities demanded justice for Nikita Tomar on Wednesday. The college student was shot dead in Ballabhgarh, Haryana.

A video of the incident has gone viral and left Bollywood celebrities shocked and disturbed. As they posted their thoughts on social media, #justice4Nikita trended.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted: “Whole world is shocked at what happened in France, still these Jihadis have no shame or any fear of law and order a Hindu girl student shot outside her college in broad daylight because she refused to convert to Islam. Immediate actions needed. #weWantEncounterOfTaufeeq.”

In a separate tweet, the actress wrote: “Nikita’s bravery is no less than Rani LaxmiBai or Padmavati, jihadi murder was obsessed with her he kept asking her to come with her if she wanted to live she could have given in to his lust she chose to die instead, Devi Nikita rose for every Hindu woman’s dignity and pride.”

Sharing the news on Instagram Story, Bhumi Pednekar expressed: “Horrible”.

“Deeply saddened about #NikitaTomar stalked n killed by #Touseef. Relieved..d murderer n accomplice r caught n will soon be strongly punished. However every crime is judged by religion/caste n politicised #Sad ‘All’ who commit crime have to be condemned n punished #justice4Nikita,” tweeted Urmila Matondkar.

Reacting to the viral video of the crime on Twitter, Ranvir Shorey expressed: “Shocking. I hope his punishment is as swift and more painful.”

“The brutal murder is on the video. Still if the murderers of #NikitaTomar survive for years under the pretext of a fair trial, our judiciary must introspect. I demand immediate justice, as a common Indian, my countdown has started,” shared lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

Swara Bhasker tweeted: “Horrifying! #consent is so hard for a toxic masculine mindset to understand! Glad accused Touseef is arrested. Maybe frothing Bhakts should address questions abt this brutal killing & ques of law & order to Khattar govt. Shameful!!”

Meera Chopra shared: “So it seems women safety will always be a dream in India!”

“No means No!! You can’t force anyone to change her religion, you cannot impose yourself on anyone if she’s not interested, you cannot force anyone to marry you. If she says no, you can’t just….You cannot!!” posted Payal Ghosh.

“Faridabad: Accused Who Shot College Student Dead. why did the #HaryanaPolice act in a lackadaisical manner a girl lost her life because of it had they taken appropriate action this incident cud hv been taken cognigence of her life cud hv bn saved,” tweeted Nagma.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon at around 4 pm when the deceased Nikita Tomar was returning from Aggarwal College after an exam. Two men tried to abduct the victim, and when she resisted, one of the accused pulled out a revolver and fired at her, the police said. The main accused Tausif and his aide Rehan have been arrested.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family claimed she was attacked outside her college by a man who was infatuated with her and committed the act after she refused his proposals repeatedly. The other accused is his associate, they said.

