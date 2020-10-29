Today marks 12 years of Madhur Bhandarkar’s one of the best films, Fashion. The movie that starred Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse in the lead was acclaimed critically and by the audience back when it released. Reminiscing the memories and praising her co-stars is Kangana today. Over the years the two have bonded well. Read on to know more about the same.

For the unversed, Kangana and Priyanka together have not just been a part of one successful film, but have two to their credits. While the collaboration began with Fashion that brought the National Award in the director’s kitty, they went on to star in Krrish 3 together. The latter also had Hrithik Roshan play the masked superhero alongside them.

Praising her Fashion co-star Priyanka Chopra this time around, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Priyanka is fabulous. She is somebody who back then also when I was 19, and she was such a big star. I was so starry-eyed because when I was in school, that time I have been watching her films and here I was in my initial years.”

Kangana Ranaut added, “I felt like she is a friend, who shared food with me and asked me questions like ‘how do I look?, is this ok?, how this dress is looking?’ So I didn’t feel like she is my senior and she is such a big star. It was a nice feeling that she has that ability, it’s wonderful.”

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Kangana Ranaut has gone public praising Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Back in 2019 when India responded to Pulwama attack, Priyanka’s Jai Hind tweet made headlines. The Pakistan government even requested the UN to remove her from the position of Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF.

It was then in a statement, Kangana Ranaut said as per Hindustan Times, “It’s not an easy choice to make… when you are stuck between your duty and your emotions, being a UNICEF goodwill ambassador sure you can’t limit your identity to one nation, but how many of us choose heart over mind every day.”

Not just that, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut had even partied together when they won National awards in 2015 together. Priyanka’s film Mary Kom was a winner, whereas Kangana bagged the best actress for Queen. The pictures from the event to date make their way back to internet time and again.

What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ friendship? Let us know in the comments section below.

