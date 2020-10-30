Jessica Chastain & Anne Hathaway Team Up For Psychological Thriller Mothers’ Instinct

Hollywood stars Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway will co-star in the psychological thriller, Mothers Instinct.

The actors play best friends and neighbours, who live an idyllic traditional lifestyle with successful husbands and sons of the same age. Set in the 1960s, the story goes on to narrate how their harmony is shattered by a tragic accident, and how they explore a sisterly bond.

Olivier Masset-Depasse will direct the English remake of his 2018 Belgian-French film, “Duelles”. The film is based on the novel “Derriere la Haine” by Barbara Abel. Sarah Conradt will adapt the script for the screen. Apart from starring, Chastain also produces the project.

“It takes actors of Jessica and Anne’s calibre to communicate the intricacy of these two roles,” Masset-Depasse said, adding: “The relationship between a mother and child is the most powerful connection between two human beings. When this bond is severed, it calls into question conventional morality and even sanity. In the behind-closed-doors atmosphere of 1960’s America, ‘Mothers’ Instinct’ becomes a terrifying, high-pressure powder keg.”

Previously, “It Chapter Two” star Jessica Chastain says she started watching horror films when she was seven.

In an interview to OK! magazine, the actress recalled her first tryst with the horror genre, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I watched ‘The Exorcist‘ with my mum when I was super young. My mum had me very young so she wasn’t always super responsible. I was probably seven or eight,” Chastain said.

“I remember sitting downstairs in the living room and asking my mum, ‘Can we turn it off?’ She was like, ‘No no no, just go upstairs to your room if you don’t want to watch it’. But on her bed in her room is where she got possessed! I would sit with my mum and have a blanket over my head. My mum is going to kill me for saying that,” added the actress, welcomed a daughter via a surrogate last year with husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo.

