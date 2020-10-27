Did Matthew McConaughey Face Problems For Being A Christian In Hollywood? Interstellar Actor Reveals!

Matthew McConaughey is now all set to add author to his resume with his new book Greenlights. To promote his upcoming new book, which is a memoir, he appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience”. He dropped his guard, discussing the touchy topics of his experience from being a Christian in Hollywood and defunding the police.

The Oscar-award winning actor during the podcast revealed that being a Christian in Hollywood hasn’t caused him problems. However, he said that he has watched others in the entertainment business limit expressions of their faith.

Matthew McConaughey during Joe Rogan’s podcast, said, “I have had moments where I was on stage receiving an award in front of my peers in Hollywood, and there were people in the crowd that I have prayed with before dinners, many times. And when I thank God, I saw some of those people go to clap, but then notice that ‘This could be a bad thing on my resume,’ and then sit back on their hands.”

The actor also said that he has seen people read the room and chose not to clap during his acceptance speech, which mentions his faith. He added that these people chose not to clap under the fear that doing so “wouldn’t bode well for [them] in the future for getting a job or getting votes or what have you.'” However, he also clarified that he doesn’t judge them for it.

Watch the interview here:

Matthew McConaughey was referring to his 2014 acceptance speech when he won the best actor for “Dallas Buyers Club.” During the speech, admitted that God has “graced my life with opportunities that I know are not of my hand or any other human hand.”

The Interstellar actor at The Joe Rogan Experience podcast also talked about ongoing cries to “defund” the police. He simply said that he believes the term is somewhat misconstrued in its use by supporters and detractors of the notion.

Matthew McConaughey said, “It’s almost like it should have been renamed because ‘defund’ does not sound anything like there’s been money reallocated to different areas of handling some police exercise. It sounds like you got a million and, ‘We’re taking three hundred thousand. Good luck.’ And it’s not exactly what it is, to be fair.”

He also said that police reform requires an honest conversation between police and the communities they serve.

