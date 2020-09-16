As we always say that Kardashians love to be in the headlines. Someone or the other from the Kardijenner family makes sure that they never have a dull moment in their lives and keep their fans entertained with either controversies or their love life. This time around the newsmaker is Caitlyn Jenner who has stood in support of the Kardashians.

Apparently, comedian Joe Rogan’s 2016 Netflix comedy special ‘Triggered’ sees him joking about the Kardashians. He had said, “If you spend that many years among the Kardashians, you’ll become a woman, too.” Now, this has not gone down well with Caitlyn. Read on to know what she has to say on this.

Joe Rogan had referred to Caitlyn Jenner’s 2015 transition and mocked that Kardashian women were demons. According to reports in Hollywood life, the Olympic athlete is infuriated that Joe said, “maybe if you live with crazy b*tches long enough, they f**king turn you into one.” She feels it was cruel towards the transgender community.

Caitlyn had defended the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney, Kim and Khloe, as her daughters and praised her ex-wife Kris Jenner in a post which she later deleted. She also said that Joe’s comments were damaging to the trans community.

Well, we are glad that Caitlyn Jenner stood up for the Kardashian sisters. It is good to see that even though there is so much of mess going around the Kardijenner family, they manage to save each other’s a*s.

