Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Begins Filming, Zendaya Shares Brand NEW Pic From Atlanta!

Spider-Man 3 starring Tom Holland and Zendaya is one of the most-awaited and anticipated films of Marvel which is scheduled to release next year. A while ago, the Uncharted actor gave an update on the same and revealed that he’ll be filming for the third instalment of the film for the next five months.

Advertisement

Tom revealed that he is in Atlanta in an Instagram story for Spider-Man 3 and now fans are going gaga over the same.

“OK, we just landed in Atlanta… and it’s time for Spider-Man 3. Let’s go!” Tom Holland said while at the airport tarmac in his Instagram story. Zendaya, on the other hand, shared a picture of her pet in a car with a text that read, ‘Noon takes Atlanta’. Yay!

Advertisement

Later on a Monday morning, Holland gave another update donning a plain white t-shirt and says, “Hey, so I just got home and I’m in Atlanta. I’ve just been delivered a package. That package is an iPad. And on that iPad is a script. And that script is Spider-Man 3. So I’m about to find out what I’m going to be doing for the next five months.”

This gave us chills! There’s literally no better way to start our morning than Tom Holland giving us updates on Spider-Man 3. Haha!

Now, we all know that he’s the youngest Marvel actor and has a habit of giving spoilers unintentionally to fans and that’s the reason that he was made to do interviews with none other than Benedict Cumberbatch aka Doctor Strange during the release of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The Onward actor further said, “I’m not going to tell you anything about it, because I’ve learned my lesson, but I’m so excited. OK, I’m going to read this now, and I can’t wait, and I’ll speak to you all soon. Bye!”

We feel you, Tom.

Take a look at the video here:

tom holland saying “it’s time for spiderman 3” on loop to bring excitement into your every day life pic.twitter.com/8pbGCD1aEf — valloween ♡ (@thollandaf) October 26, 2020 i love tom holland pls pic.twitter.com/QCpZfF1P3n — Jade𓆏 (@emobuckybarnes) October 26, 2020

Spider-Man 3 is scheduled to release on December 17, 2021, and we can’t wait to see Tom Holland and Zendaya back on screen again.

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock Tastes His Own Blood After Suffering A Workout Injury

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube