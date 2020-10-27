Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland’s Peter Parker To Enter Space AGAIN?

One thing we know about Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man 3 is a lot going to happen in it. In 2016, the actor entered Marvel Cinematic Universe as Peter Parker with Captain America: Civil War. Since then, he has starred in 2 Avengers and 2 standalone movies. However, in Avengers: Infinity War, we saw our friendly neighbourhood Spidey in space.

If you remember, Peter Parker was always curious about space. His reaction when he entered space along with Robert Downey Jr‘s Iron Man to save Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) would be all of us. It was in space only where he fought the mighty Thanos who turned him and others into dust. But it looks like Tom hopes for more adventures in the outer world!

As per the latest update on Spider-Man 3, Tom Holland wants his character to go in space; AGAIN! Yes, you read it right. As reported by Patreon, insider Daniel Richtman revealed that The Devil All The Time actor is pushing the makers to take Peter Parker back to space.

If this happens, it will be the first time. No Spider-Man ever has been in space alone in any movie before. With Spider-Man 3, MCU might create a record. However, there is already so much being speculated about the threequel, so we wonder if it’s going to happen or not.

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, during the mid-credit scene, we saw J Jonah Jonas (JK Simmons) playing a recorded message by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) on his new channel. In the video, Mysterio tells people that the three major attacks were conducted by Spidey and revealed his identity as Peter Parker.

Recently, speculations were rife about Doctor Strange entering Tom Holland’s world in the movie. He will help Parker by bringing old superheroes to his rescue – Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Jamie Foxx is also returning as Electro and the trio will fight him. So in a movie that is rumoured to have too many twists, we wonder if they will fit the space angle somewhere or not.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Spider-Man 3 has begun in Atlanta. Along with Tom Holland, the film also stars Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, and Jacob Batalon.

Do you want to see Peter Parker in space again? Let us know in the comments section below.

