Robert Downey Jr recently appeared on David Letterman’s show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction and opened up about his past struggles with addiction. In the new episode of the show, the Iron Man star revealed how he battled drug and alcohol addiction in the early stages of his career and what Jodie Foster wrote in the letter when he was in prison.

Advertisement

Talking about his drug addiction problem, The Avengers star conceded that at one time when he was using and working at the same time. “There was a single crossover, and I call it the most relaxed performance in the history of cinema,” he recalled about his role in the 1995 film Home for the Holidays which was directed by Jodie Foster.

Advertisement

“She [Jodie] was really critical of just being like, ‘Well, looks like you’re getting away with it on this one. I wouldn’t try this again because we’re kind of a forgiving group.’ I was like, ‘Wasn’t that last take great?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, you’re great. It’s going great,’” said Robert.

As per reports, Robert Downey Jr was first arrested in 1996 after being pulled over by cops and found in possession of heroin, and a gun. Just about two weeks later, he was arrested once again for trespassing into a neighbour’s home while under the influence, reports HollywoodLife.

The actor was then put on probation and had to undergo drug counselling. However, he violated the probation period three times which led him to be sentenced to three years in prison back in 1999. He spent nearly a year in the prison and during that time, Jodie reportedly sent him a letter.

“And then when I, you know, was locked up in a penitentiary, she sent me a letter saying, ‘Let me tell you about what I meant by it’s going great,’” Robert Downey Jr recalled.

Since 2003, Robert has been sober and has even become one of the most successful Hollywood stars after the Avengers franchise. Currently, David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 3 is streaming on Netflix.

What do you think about Robert Downey Jr’s struggle on addiction? Let us know through your comments.

Must Read: Andrew Garfield Starts Shooting In New York, Is It For Spider-Man 3? PICS Inside



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube