Iron Man: From Not Casting Robert Downey Jr At ANY GIVEN PRICE To Crying Our Hearts Out With ' I Love You 3000'

Though Robert Downey Jr has been THE apt choice to play Iron Man, it wasn’t all smooth when it came to casting him for the role. Big bosses at Marvel and Iron Man‘s director Jon Favreau also got in a discussion over the topic of selecting Robert for the role.

The discussions went so further that officials at Marvel clearly instructed Jon, that under no circumstances they are we prepared to hire Rob for any price. Things were all on Jon at that time as he had to pass this bad news to Downey. He did good tho!

In his 2008 interview with Rolling Stone, Jon Favreau had revealed how he informed this to Robert. He had told him, “Look, I fought, I tried, I did what I could, it’s a pity and a shame, but unfortunately it’s going to stop here.” To which Downey had replied, “With your permission, I’m going to hold out hope.”

This boosted Jon’s morale to try harder, bringing Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, and the rest is history. In a 2014 radio interview, Jon revealed, “It was my job as a director to show that it was the best choice creatively…and now the Marvel Universe is the biggest franchise in film history.”

He also added, “Everybody knew he was talented… Certainly, by studying the Iron Man role and developing that script, I realised that the character seemed to line-up with Robert in all the good and bad ways. And the story of Iron Man was really the story of Robert’s career. That was a big gamble on whether or not he was really serious about it… and now history has definitely proven that he was dead serious about it and now he is the biggest star in the world.”

As they say, what starts tough is undoubtedly to have a great ending! We all bid Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man a teary adieu in Avengers: Endgame. Also, we all love him 3000!

