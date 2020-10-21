The gap between us and the film-stars have been actively reducing since the last couple of decades. Now you can actually wear the jacket that Brad Pitt wore in Fight Club or the Julia Roberts’ fabulous knee-length shoes. No, not the first copy of those things but those actual products the stars wore.

Advertisement

That’s about to become a reality, and it’s incredible news for those who are interested in collecting memorabilia. Tom Cruise’s bomber jacket is also in the list of the 1000 items from famous movies which are going on sale through an auction.

Advertisement

The auction of products from Brad Pitt’s jacket to Tom Cruise’s one will take place in December. Named as Prop Store Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, it’ll be organised by Stephen Lane who owns the store. With the help of his connections with the top filmmakers, he has managed to bring all these memorable props under one roof.

In his conversations with Reuters, Lane said, “I started Prop Store out of my passion for collecting, and so it’s all about the hunt. A lot of these artefacts are just thrown away at the end of production or certainly used to be. They were just disposed of or sold off. And that meant they just went to the four winds.”

Lane also opened up about visiting a crew member from Star Wars who had all the memorable props stored with him. He said, “We’d spent like three hours up in one room looking at all the Star Wars and downstairs, and it was a piece he just didn’t think anybody was going to be interested in, and I was like ‘that’s the cherry right there’.”

David Bowie’s Crystal Ball in Labyrinth will also be up for sale and will cost around £10,000 – £15,000. Lane said, “That’s the real excitement of what I do. The number of views on our auctions have been absolutely through the roof this year.”

“What we put that down to is the fact that people just really aren’t entertaining. They’re not travelling, they’re not moving around,” Lane concluded.

Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts fans, will you be eyeing these products while they go for launch? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Robert Downey Jr & Mark Ruffalo Dive In As The Best Co-Stars, Back Chris Pratt As He Gets Termed The ‘Worst Chris’ In Hollywood

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube