Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest Box Office Facts: From Crossing $1 Billion Mark To Being Top Grosser Of 2006

The makers of Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl hit the jackpot in 2003 with the super success of the film. Everyone was looking forward to the sequel and as Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest released in 2006, it broke all previous records. And that too with leaps and bounds.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest was huge for so many reasons and the topmost was how it helped the franchise raise its levels even further.

Starring Johnny Depp along with Geoffrey Rush, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Jack Davenport, Jonathan Pryce and others, the film was directed by Gore Verbinski. Have a look at some interesting box office facts about the film.

1) Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest did a worldwide business of $1.06 billion according to Box Office Mojo. The film collected $423.3 million in the US.

2) It was first Pirates Of The Caribbean film to cross $1 billion worldwide and back in 2006 it was huge. While the business of the franchise improved by a huge margin in the US with the film, it’s growth in the international markets was also phenomenal.

3) The first Pirates Of The Caribbean film had done a business of $348.8 million internationally and this one collected $642.8 million. In fact, the overseas business of Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest is almost equal to the worldwide business of first part, Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl ($654.2 million).

4) The best overseas contributors of the film were the UK ($98.6 million), Japan ($84.5 million), Germany ($61.3 million), France ($46.1 million), Spain ($36.6 million), Australia ($28.4 million), Russia ($27.5 million), South Korea ($26.6 million) & Italy ($25.2 million).

5) The film was made on a huge budget of $225 million. The first part of the film was made on $140 million.

6) Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest proved to be top grosser of 2006 globally and in the US as well.

7) The film is 35th highest-grossing movie of all time globally even after 14 years of its release.

