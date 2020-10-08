Avengers: Endgame: Eagle-Eyed Fan Notices Continuity Error In The Film & It's SURPRISING No One Did!

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame was released in 2019, and ever since then, eagle-eyed viewers have kept discovering errors which spark debates on Reddit. Recently, a viewer spotted a continuity error in the film which led to another debate on the platform.

The fan spotted an error in the final battle sequence when the portals open and all the fallen characters of Avengers: Infinity War makes a comeback for the battle. In one of the frames of the scene, Captain America can be seen standing with his shield. Interestingly, the shield was destroyed by the Thanos just moments before. While we didn’t notice the minute error, an eagle-eyed fan had noticed it and shared on Reddit, which has now sparked a debate.

Sharing the post, the fan wrote, “Avengers: Endgame – In the scene when all the snapped characters come back in a big wide shot, Captain America’s shield is visibly whole after being broken by Thanos’s blade moments ago.”

To which, one fan joked, “Whole again, unlike our hearts afterwards,” another fan wrote, “Probably a shot the VFX team gambled that they could skip, due to both the length of the movie and the hard deadline they had.”

However, this is not the first time that fans have noticed such error and posted on the forum. Earlier, a fan had noticed similar continuity error from Avengers: Endgame. The scene in question was from the same final battle sequence when Ant-Man and the Wasp are trying to hotwire a van. However, in the following scene Black Panther is sprinting across the battlefield with the Infinity Gauntlet in his arms and Ant-Man, in his giant version, was seen in the background of the shot.

A confused fan shared the post asking the Reddit members, “So if Ant-Man is in the van, why is he right there? What the f**k!”

Avengers: Endgame, which was released in 2019, is considered to be the conclusion of Marvel’s Infinity Saga of films. The film become a huge hit among the Marvel fans and became the highest-grossing film (unadjusted for inflation) of all time. Reportedly, the film has earned a gross exceeding $2.798 billion on a $356 million budget.

While Marvel’s Infinity Saga of films has been concluded, Phase IV is expected to begin soon.

