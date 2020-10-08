Shawn Mendez & Camila Cabello Watch These Films & Series THRICE While Quarantining Together!

When the coronavirus pandemic started spreading in March, many us didn’t know what to do while stuck in the house 24×7. Most of us took to OTT platforms and binge-watched some of our favourite shows and film on repeat. Joining us in doing so are singer Shawan Mendes and his girlfriend Camila Cabello.

During a recent virtual conversation, Mendez revealed that he and Camila watched the entire Harry Potter series and Stranger Things around thrice. Read on to know more about it.

During a recent interaction with Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk, Shawn Mendes revealed that he and girlfriend Camila Cabello spent their quarantine time re-watching some shows and films over and over again. He said, “We watched all the Harry Potters probably three times, Stranger Things three times. It was a very necessary moment in my life I think. So it was really lovely for that reason.”

Shawn Mendes also added that this was the first time he stayed with Camila Cabello’s family. He mentioned that during the three months with them he learnt to do laundry as well as cook. The singer said, “I mean to be completely honest, it was my first time spending time with my girlfriend and her family in their house in Miami. I was there for like three months so I got really like, I was doing laundry, well I was barely doing laundry. I was trying to do laundry. I was learning how to cook. It was a nice man, it was really nice.”

He also noted that the coronavirus situation made him realize how privileged he was. He also admitted that the pandemic is ‘scary and crazy’. He said, “You know, I think that I’ve been really lucky because obviously I’m insanely privileged and I was in a beautiful, comfortable house But at the same time, it was obviously really scary and crazy.”

Shawn Mendez and Camila Cabello aren’t together currently owing to their respective work commitments. Mendes recently released the first single from his upcoming album, Wonder. Cabello on the other hand is currently in the UK filming her next, Cinderella.

What did you spend your quarantine watching? Let us know in the comments below.

