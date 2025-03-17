Camila Cabello and billionaire beau Henry Junior Chalhoub are turning Rome into their own personal love story, leaving little room for mystery about their sizzling romance. The pop sensation and her rumored Lebanese businessman boyfriend couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they strolled hand in hand, shared passionate kisses, and soaked in the romance of the Eternal City.

Camila Cabello and new beau Henry Junior Chalhoub share a kiss during their romantic getaway to Rome 14.03.2025 x66https://t.co/W1drdLC52M pic.twitter.com/roBOX7rI7k — HQCelebCorner (@Pawe66862800) March 15, 2025

Cozy & Chic: A Casual Yet Stylish Outing

Camila Cabello singer, dressed casually yet effortlessly chic, kept it sleek in a black sweater and leggings, while Chalhoub, 39, opted for a laid-back brown hoodie and jeans. Their romantic adventure included a coffee stop, but let’s be real! Caffeine wasn’t the only thing keeping them energized.

This Italian getaway follows their high-profile appearance at Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show on March 11. The duo, stepping into the front row at fashion week (FROW) in matching black suits, looked every bit the power couple, exchanging smitten glances as models strutted down the runway.

Camila Cabello with Henry Chalhoub at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/UnjRKQetyI — Camila Cabello Worldwide (@WWCamilaCabello) March 11, 2025

Camila Cabello & Henry Chalhoub’s Love Language

When it comes to showing love for each other, PDA isn’t new territory for these two. Just back in January, they were caught in a full-blown love fest in the waters of St. Barts, making waves, literally and figuratively, as they splashed around and locked lips.

Their romance first sparked headlines in November 2024 when eagle-eyed sources at a post-Elie Saab fashion show party in Saudi Arabia spilled the tea: they were “all over each other.” While Cabello has kept quiet about her love life, her actions speak volumes. And for those still hoping for a Shawn Mendes reunion, it looks like Cabello has officially moved on despite that steamy Coachella kiss last year.

