Jenna Ortega’s Marvel past might be one of Hollywood’s best-kept secrets. The 22-year-old, before she became a horror queen in Scream and stole the show as Wednesday Addams, had a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment in the MCU, one that even die-hard Marvel fans probably overlooked.

Jenna Ortega’s Barely There Moment In Iron Man 3

Take a walk back more than a decade, in 2013, when Shane Black’s Iron Man 3 had just hit the theatres with its insane action, plot twists, and star-studded cast. It was around the 90-minute mark in that movie when a young Jenna Ortega appeared amidst the chaos—briefly, silently, and without a character name.

She played the vice president’s daughter, taking up the frame for a fleeting moment with one leg (yes, that was a plot point). And just like that, her Marvel debut was over, with no lines, no big moment, but just a ghost in the cinematic machine.

Jenna Ortega doesn’t think she will ever play a major Marvel character in the MCU “I did it once… [Iron Man 3] was one of the first jobs I ever did. They took all my lines out … they even took my name away … I count that, and then I move on” (via @etnow) pic.twitter.com/8rPfw7GQur — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 14, 2025

Why Jenna Ortega Isn’t Eyeing A Marvel Comeback?

There’s a popular saying, “The best thing about time is it changes,” and it is no different for Ortega. Today, her status in Hollywood is far from minor, and with Death of a Unicorn on the horizon, she sat down for an interview alongside co-star Paul Rudd, where the topic of her forgotten MCU role surfaced.

The interviewer pitched the idea of her returning to the franchise, but Ortega didn’t seem too sold. After all, Marvel had already erased her once. “I did it once, it was one of the first jobs I ever did,” she said. “They took all my lines out. I’m in Iron Man 3 for a quick second.”

Rudd, a Marvel veteran himself, wasn’t ready to let it go that easily. “Marvel is very good at kind of laying those breadcrumbs, so it might very well be that you come back,” he pointed out. “They’re gonna create something for you! ‘Cause they should be so lucky to have Jenna Ortega in their franchise.” But Ortega wasn’t interested at all. She said, “They even took my name away. I count that [as my MCU appearance], and then I move on.”

Fans React: ‘Brutal’ But Not Impossible

The revelation of Ortega’s forgotten Marvel moment sent social media into a frenzy. One reaction on X read, “Damnnn, that’s rough imagine getting a role in a huge franchise just to have your lines and even your name cut out. idk the whole story, but Jenna Ortega has already proven she can carry major roles. anddd she’s doin just fine carving her own path too.”

damnnn, that’s rough 🥲 imagine getting a role in a huge franchise just to have your lines and even your name cut out. idk the whole story, but Jenna Ortega has already proven she can carry major roles. anddd she’s doin just fine carving her own path too — danaaa (@web3danaaa) March 14, 2025

A second user wrote, “Yeah after getting screwed over like that and iron Man 3 I probably wouldn’t sign up for anything either. Screw them.”

Yeah after getting screwed over like that and iron Man 3 I probably wouldn’t sign up for anything either. Screw them — LOVE ❤️ (@hodl_4love) March 15, 2025

Another pointed out that Michelle Yeoh had a minor Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cameo before becoming a major player in Shang-Chi, so why not Ortega? And if Robert Downey Jr. can swap Iron Man’s legacy for a rumored role as Doctor Doom, who’s to say Marvel won’t find a way to bring her back?

For now, Jenna Ortega seems more focused on carving out her own path rather than looking back at a nearly invisible Marvel past. But if the MCU ever decides it wants her back, they might have to work harder to convince her.

