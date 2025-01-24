After leaving Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello has enjoyed great success and love from the audience through her music and solo career. The singer has also been in the news for her personal life, especially her much-loved on-and-off romance with Shawn Mendes. Though the two have broken up for the second time, fans continue to adore their pairing and work together.

Meanwhile, a recent photo showing Camila performing in an almost empty Atlanta, Georgia, arena surfaced online. The photo went viral on Twitter, also known as X, and it elicited mixed reactions from netizens. While some made fun of her, others praised her professionalism and work ethic, calling her a true artist.

Camila Cabello Continues To Perform At Near Empty Arena

A user took to the social media platform to share a photo of Camila during her performance. The angle of the image showed empty stands towards her right side. They wrote, “CAMILA CABELLO EMPTY ARENA SHOW LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.” They shared that only 30 percent of the tickets had sold out for the State Farm Arena show she was performing at.

Fans React To Camila Cabello Performing At Half-Empty Show

Another said, “Tickets she can’t sell,” while a third stated, “I don’t like her new music but I didn’t know she was struggling.” On the other hand, many others came out in her defense and revealed that it was a random sports event that was not even promoted and not her own show. One netizen also posted another angle of the show where plenty of the crowd was visible.

“There’s always the other side,” they captioned it. Another stated, “Yet she’s still making millions doing what she loves and you’re online making jokes, while broke?” They added, “The only joke here was you. And please, a viral tweet don’t mean a thing cause we know the world loves to come together to tear someone down, rather than encourage.” A third joined to defend her.

Yet she’s still making millions doing what she loves and you’re online making jokes, while broke? 😂 ok sis. The only joke here was you. And please, a viral tweet don’t mean a thing cause we know the world loves to come together to tear someone down, rather than encourage. 🤡 — AlphonsoJeremiah (@alphonsojeremia) January 21, 2025

most artists would’ve cancelled their appearance for unknown reasons but she continued and like her or not that is a REAL ARTIST — tortured THIQUE mushell™ 🪩 (@betscrables) January 21, 2025

“Most artists would’ve cancelled their appearance for unknown reasons but she continued and like her or not that is a REAL ARTIST,” they replied to the viral hate tweet. Another went on to mention more details and said, “this event wasn’t promoted well. the night before they had lil wayne, 2 chainz muni long and someone else and they also didn’t sell any tickets.”

Fact Check About Camila Cabello’s Arena Show

Additionally, Page Six reported that the event wasn’t even fully open to the public. A source told the portal it was a “corporate event” and “only a few tickets were sold to the public,” thus canceling the narrative being spread online against Camila with facts about the whole situation.

